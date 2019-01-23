The Marshall County Basketball Club will be hosting their 28th annual grade school girls basketball tournament for girls in grades 4-6 on Feb. 22-24. There will be separate tournaments for each grade level and games will be played in middle and high school school gyms with certified officials using regular middle school rules. There will be awards for the first and second place teams. Entry fee is $100 and there is a three game guarantee. For further information and application, contact David Gaudino at dgaudino@k12.wv.us or 2 Stonegate Drive, Wheeling, WV 26003.