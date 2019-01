Feb. 17-24 is National FFA week. The Barnesville FFA will be celebrating the week in many different ways. For National FFA week, the FFA officers will come up with a theme everyday for the students to dress up as and games to play during lunch at the high school. National FFA week will also include a day for students to drive their tractors to school. We hope that all students in Barnesville’s high school, middle school, and elementary school will participate in the dress up days!