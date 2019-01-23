We have made it through another long year and are diving right into 2019! Hopefully with this hometown favorite, you will have the best dessert to ruin your New Year’s Resolutions. Happy New Year!



Time: 10 minute prep, 15 minute chill time for 25 minutes total



Serves 24



Ingredients:



24 thin pretzel sticks



100 g white chocolate



Star sprinkles



Colorful dot sprinkles



Recipe:



Line a small baking tray with baking paper



Break up pieces of white chocolate and place in a microwave safe bowl.



Melt the chocolate in the microwave in 30 second increments, stirring between each one to ensure that it melts evenly. Heat chocolate only until smooth, be careful not to burn it.



Dip the end of each pretzel stick in the white chocolate. Allow the excess chocolate to drip back into the bowl, and lay the pretzel stick onto the lined baking tray.



Repeat for all pretzel sticks.



Before the chocolate melts, sprinkle both the star sprinkles and the dot sprinkles onto the pretzel sticks.



Place the tray in the fridge to chill until the chocolate is completely hard and set. This should take about 10-15 minutes.



Remove from the fridge and carefully peel from the baking paper and store somewhere cool and in an airtight container until ready to serve.



Enjoy your pretzel stick sparklers to celebrate the new year!