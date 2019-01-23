VFW Auxiliary helping local families



For more than 100 years, the VFW Auxiliary has been fulfilling its original objectives by supporting the Veterans of Foreign Wars, serving veterans, active-duty service members and their families, and spreading patriotism nationwide. We have more than 475,000 members nationwide who volunteer millions of hours and fundraise millions of dollars for charitable projects. Through our National Programs, we assist the VFW pass or block legislation that impacts veterans and their families, provide nearly a million volunteer hours in the VA medical system, conduct patriotic programs with thousands of students and offer hundreds of thousands of dollars in scholarships for our nation's youth. There are nearly 3,900 Auxiliaries nationwide working to improve the lives of our nation's veterans. Learn how you can get involved at http://www.vfwauxiliary.org and visit our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/VFWAuxiliary or contact a post in your area. Barnesville VFW Post 740-425-9141.



Cookbook Club to resume



Barnesville Hutton Memorial Library is continuing the Cookbook Club for adults. Come join them each month as they pick a theme and prepare dishes to share. The next session will be on Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. featuring Dump Dinners & Desserts. They will have samples of various dishes made by class members. The program will take place at the Barnesville Library Annex, 611 N. Chestnut St., Barnesville. Registration is limited so stop in at the library or call 740-425-1651. Come and enjoy some good food, discussion and fun!



PAV class scheduled



Barnesville Athletic Department, in conjunction with Tim Berger, will host a state certified PAV class before the start of the spring season. The class will be on Wednesday, Feb. 20 at 5:30 p.m. in the Barnesville High School multi-use room. The cost is $25 and is not affiliated with any league or conference. To register, contact Mark Cook at 740-425-3616, ext. 5111 or mark.cook@ecoesc.org.



Valentine Storytime, Toddlertime and Little Tykes set



Barnesville Hutton Memorial Library will be hosting Valentine Storytime, Toddlertime and Little Tykes classes. There will be two Storytime sessions offered either Monday, Feb. 11 from 1 to 1:45 p.m. or Monday evening from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. Storytime is for children ages 3-5. The 45-minute program includes stories, finger-plays, songs, rhymes and crafts.



Toddlertime is designed for the two year old child and an adult. Parents, caregivers and grandparents have all been a part of this successful program. The 30-minute program centers around the two year old child and the adult participating in songs, finger-plays, creative movement, stories and crafts. There will be two sessions offered either Thursday, Feb. 14 from 10:30 to 11 a.m. or Thursday evening from 6 to 6:30 p.m.



Little Tykes is a program similar to our Toddlertime program, but is designed for babies, 6 months to age 2, along with a parent, grandparent or caregiver. This short interactive program introduces board books to children plus we sing songs, participate in finger plays and creative movement. There will be two sessions offered either Thursday, Feb. 14 from 5 to 5:30 p.m. or Friday, Feb. 15 from 10:30 to 11 a.m.



Registration is required and may be done by visiting the library or calling 740-425-1651.



Annual Wild Game Dinner set for Feb. 2



Flushing Alliance Church will once again hold their annual Wild Game Dinner for area hunters, anglers and outdoorsmen on SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 2nd @ 5:00pm at the Flushing Fire Hall at 104 E. High St., Flushing. Admission includes savory wild game dishes & desserts, live & silent auctions and registration for door prizes. Now in its 14th year -- the Wild Game Dinner benefits the short term mission trips of Flushing Alliance Church. The suggested donation is $10. Get your tickets by calling 740-968-3911. Many door prizes from local merchants will be drawn and the Grand Prizes include a guided youth turkey hunting trip and a custom chain saw carving. Donations are still being accepted. Call Mark Fluharty at 740-968-6179 for sponsorship opportunities.