The Theater Department of Ohio University Eastern announces open community auditions for the upcoming production of Christopher Durang’s comedy, "The Marriage of Bette and Boo" Wednesday, Jan. 23 and Thursday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. in the Shannon Hall Theater.



The play was first produced in New York in 1985. As it begins, Bette and Boo are being united in matrimony, surrounded by their beaming families. But, as the further progress of their marriage is chronicled, it becomes increasingly clear that things are not working out quite as well as they had hoped. The birth of their son is followed by a succession of stillborns; Boo takes to drink; and their respective families are odd lots to say the least.



The New York Times said of Durang; "Once more he is demonstrating his special knack for wrapping life’s horrors in the primary colors of absurdist comedy." The New Yorker remarked; "Christopher Durang, the humorist and satirist, has rarely written anything funnier or more serious…."



Roles are available for five women and five men, varying ages. No previous acting experience is necessary and everyone interested is encouraged to audition. Scripts will be available one hour before auditions begin. Rehearsals begin Feb. 18 and performance dates are April 24, 25, 26, 27, 28.



Contact Dennis Fox at 740-699-2340 or at ouetheater@ohio.edu for more information or if you are unable to attend the community auditions.