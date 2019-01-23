ST. CLAIRSVILLE – Barbara Pomaranski (standing center) of Lansing was welcomed as a new member when the Belmont County Board of Developmental Disabilities met for its reorganizational meeting on Jan. 10. Pomaranski was appointed by Probate Court Judge Al Davies as a parent representative on the board. She is flanked by fellow board members Phil Andes (left) and Joel Braido. Seated are newly-elected officers of the board (l-r): Robert Quirk, president; John Rataiczak, vice-president; and Annette Wiater, secretary. The Board of DD serves more than 500 eligible children and adults with developmental disabilities, coordinating and funding supports that include early intervention for babies and toddlers, school-age assistance, transition from school to work, job related training and employment, residential, respite and transportation. To learn more, log onto www.bcbdd.org.