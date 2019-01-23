Freshman
1.Gavin Carpenter- Work out more
2.Faith Frazier- Eat healthy
3.Jordyn Strous- Eat healthy
4.Logan Shepard- Work out more
5.Haven Williams- Do better in school
Sophomores
1.Rylee Stephens- Be happy
2.Morgan Winters- Start going to the gym
3.Cameron Woods- Do well in sports
4.Caeddon Yager- Be more active
5.Brady Wildes- Eat healthy
Juniors
1.Alex Meade- Do better in sports
2.Uryan Meade- Do well in baseball
3.Jared Kernen- Lift more
4.Riley Tubaugh- Eat better
5.Caden Lake- Be a better person
Seniors
1.Kyleigh McGee- Be a better person
2.Kalie Grear- Go to the gym
3.Dylan Glotfelty- Eat healthy
4.Cade Hannahs- Do better in school
5.Tyler Willison- Stay healthy