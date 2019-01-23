Freshman



1.Gavin Carpenter- Work out more



2.Faith Frazier- Eat healthy



3.Jordyn Strous- Eat healthy



4.Logan Shepard- Work out more



5.Haven Williams- Do better in school



Sophomores



1.Rylee Stephens- Be happy



2.Morgan Winters- Start going to the gym



3.Cameron Woods- Do well in sports



4.Caeddon Yager- Be more active



5.Brady Wildes- Eat healthy



Juniors



1.Alex Meade- Do better in sports



2.Uryan Meade- Do well in baseball



3.Jared Kernen- Lift more



4.Riley Tubaugh- Eat better



5.Caden Lake- Be a better person



Seniors



1.Kyleigh McGee- Be a better person



2.Kalie Grear- Go to the gym



3.Dylan Glotfelty- Eat healthy



4.Cade Hannahs- Do better in school



5.Tyler Willison- Stay healthy