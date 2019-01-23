This year, a new program known as "Adopt a Shamrock" allows students at Barnesville High School to mentor a student in the elementary or middle school. By filling out an application regarding interests and activities, a high schooler is paired with a younger student who is need of guidance and shares similar interests. Whether it is simply eating lunch with them, playing with them at recess, or sitting with them in class, any student in grades 9-12 can be a major impact on the children of our community. A child in grades K-8 must be recommended by a teacher or parent and fill out an application to receive a mentor that will help to guide them in the right direction. The mentor will come to the student’s class 2-4 times a month during their free time and spend time with their assigned student. By giving advice and being a person to go to, a mentor can help lead their student on a better path and leave a positive impact.