The Barnesville Progressive Home Helpers 4-H Club held their first meeting of the year on Jan. 11. Ronnie Duvall, vice president, conducted the meeting. Family Guide books were handed out to those in attendance. Project books were also distributed to members who had already made their 2019 4-H project selections. Completed 2018 livestock and officer books were turned in for a chance to win a cash prize.



The club voted to donate $50 to Sherrie Temple, the club’s Cloverbud Advisor, to help with the purchase of craft supplies for the Cloverbud’s meetings. After the meeting, the club played a game for entertainment and lollipops were served as the refreshments.



The club welcomes new members Lestat Winland, Kylie Winland, Charlee Daugherty, and Trey Bethel. Adelyn Hatcher and Luke Mazgaj are new Cloverbud members. Cloverbud members moving up to the regular club are Beau Moore, Kierra Phillips, Pazeley Whitely, and Zachary Mazgaj.



The next meeting of the Barnesville Progressive Home Helpers 4-H Club will be on Friday, Feb. 8.