TOLEDO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson will be meeting with auto workers suing General Motors after racist graffiti and nooses were discovered at their plant in Ohio.



Jackson will be in Toledo on Tuesday to talk with the workers who say they’re facing ongoing racial harassment.



A group of GM workers filed a lawsuit against the automaker last April, saying the company didn’t do enough to stop the racial harassment at its Toledo transmission plant. A former union leader filed a second lawsuit against the company in November.



GM says it’s taking the matter seriously and has taken several steps to address harassment at the plant and is continuing to investigate.



Workers in one of the lawsuits say GM didn’t do enough to stop the harassment that stretched over four years.