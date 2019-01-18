COLUMBUS (AP) — The Ohio Parole Board is ready to issue its recommendation for or against mercy for an Ohio man sentenced to death in the fatal shooting of a volunteer addiction counselor.



Warren Keith Henness is scheduled to die by lethal injection Feb. 13 at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville. The 55-year-old Henness says he’s innocent and is asking that his life be spared.



Henness was convicted of killing 51-year-old Richard Meyers in Columbus in 1992. Authorities said Meyers had been helping Henness find drug treatment for his wife.



The board planned to announce its recommendation late Friday morning. Board members at last week’s formal hearing appeared skeptical of Henness’ claims.



Prosecutors say Henness is lying about his innocence.