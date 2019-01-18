PARMA (AP) — A dashcam video released by police outside Cleveland shows a bystander blocking a car during a traffic stop and then firing several rounds at the suspect as he fled the scene.



WOIO-TV reports a Parma police officer pulled over a 22-year-old Cleveland man seen driving recklessly Thursday night in a parking lot where the bystander blocked the man’s car with his vehicle.



The officer got out of his cruiser and ordered the man to turn off the engine. The man instead bumped the bystander’s front fender and began driving off, prompting the bystander to fire several rounds.



A Parma police spokesman says the bystander told officers he thought his and the officer’s lives were in danger.



The suspect, who wasn’t shot, crashed a short time later and was arrested.