On Saturday, Jan. 5, the Barnesville Elks Lodge 1699 held its 47th annual Local Hoop Shoot Competition at the Barnesville Elementary School. The participants advanced to the Local Competition by qualifying in their respective School contests.



First and second-place trophies were awarded to one boy and one girl in each of the three age categories: Ages 8-9; 10-11; and 12-13.



The six first place winners now advance to the district finals at New Philadelphia High School on Sunday, Jan. 20, where they will compete with other winners from throughout the area.



The winners will continue to advance to the state, regional, and ultimately the national competition in Chicago, Ill., in April.



The Elks "Hoop Shoot" is a national free throw shooting contest where boys and girls ages 8-13 compete by shooting 25 free throws for score. More than 3 million boys and girls are expected to participate this year.