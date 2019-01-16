WHEELING, W.Va. – Wheeling Hospital broke its previous record for the number of babies in a year with 1,315 little ones delivered in 2018. That topped the previous record, set in 2017 with 1,236.



In the past 10 years, the hospital has helped deliver more than 11,800 babies.



"The obstetricians-gynecologists, and labor and delivery nurses, are very dedicated and compassionate about their work and their patients. We’re proud of them and grateful that so many area women put their trust in them," said hospital CEO Ron Violi.



Taking care of women throughout their pregnancies is Wheeling Hospital’s team of very experienced obstetricians-gynecologists including ob-gyns Dr. Peter Bala, Dr. Gary DeGuzman, Dr. Sarah Lancione, Dr. Sara Miller, Dr. Emily Morris, Dr. Erin Stoehr and Dr. Chandra Swamy.