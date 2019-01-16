No class meetings



The Ladies of the Class of 1965 and 1969 will not meet for their monthly luncheon in January.



Square dance planned



The Union Local FFA Alumni will sponsor a square dance on Saturday, Jan. 19 from 8 to 11 p.m. at the Wise Building on the Belmont Co Fairgrounds. Music by Deep Down Country. Full concessions available. Admission is $4 under 5 is free.



Retirees to meet



The Belmont County Chapter 79 of the Public Employee Retirees, Inc., bi-monthly meeting will be on Wednesday, Jan. 16 at 10:30 a.m. at the Belmont County Senior Service Center, 67650 Oakview Drive, St. Clairsville. BCSSC is on SR 40 across from Ohio University-Eastern. All OPERS retirees are invited to attend our meeting and to become a member of PERI, Inc. and the Belmont County PERI Chapter. Call 740-449-2280 with any questions.



PAV class scheduled



Barnesville Athletic Department, in conjunction with Tim Berger, will host a state certified PAV class before the start of the spring season. The class will be on Wednesday, Feb. 20 at 5:30 p.m. in the Barnesville High School multi-use room. The cost is $25 and is not affiliated with any league or conference. To register, contact Mark Cook at 740-425-3616, ext. 5111 or mark.cook@ecoesc.org.



Blue Star Banner available



The Blue Star Banner is available to any Barnesville area family of a serviceman or servicewoman serving in any branch of the military, including the National Guard (active or reserve). A banner will be dedicated to the family and then placed in their window for the service member. For information or to have a ceremony, call 740-238-2137.



Coin club meets



The Barnesville Coin Club meets the third Sunday of every month, except December. The meetings are opo the public and are located at 229 E. Main St., Barnesville.