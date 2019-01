BELMONT COUNTY — Beginning Monday, Jan. 21, SR 147 will close for 28 days between Key and Bellaire for a slide repair project.



Detour: SR 147 west to SR 9, SR 9 north to SR 149, SR 149 east back to SR 147, and reverse.



The contractor for the project is Shelly & Sands, Inc.



Completion date for all work is May 31, 2019. All work is weather permitting



For information, contact Lauren Borell at 330-308-7817 or Lauren.Borell@dot.ohio.gov.