COLUMBUS — State Rep. Jack Cera (D-Bellaire) officially took the oath of office, marking the beginning of his final two-year term in the Ohio House of Representatives. Cera, the longest serving member of the House Democratic Caucus, said he is honored to return to the Ohio House for his final term in office. He will be unable to run for re-election in 2020 due to term limits.



"It is humbling to have the trust and support of my district. I am honored to continue to advocate on their behalf on the issues that are important to those of us who live in eastern Ohio," said Rep. Cera.



To begin the 133rd session of the House, Rep. Cera voted on a number of measures that allow the House to officially begin business, including the election of House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford). The legislature also took time to approve resolutions honoring the American flag during session, the creation of new House rules, and the administration of House personnel.



Cera noted that he plans to continue his efforts to restore cuts to local governments and to ensure the state does more to fund infrastructure projects.



"Investing in our roads and bridges are important—and needed—for attracting economic development and job opportunities," said Rep. Cera.



Monday’s opening day ceremonies also included a joint session of all Ohio House and Senate members to validate the results of Ohio’s Nov. election for governor, attorney general, auditor of state, secretary of state, and treasurer of state.



Cera noted in the weeks ahead committee assignments will be finalized and the state budget cycle will begin. He looks forward to continue working across the aisle on behalf of the citizens of Eastern Ohio to provide good paying jobs for families and grow the economy.



A proponent of accountability for state government, as well as transparency, Cera said he will also continue to have an "open door" policy for his remaining term in his Statehouse office.



Cera was joined by his wife, Becky, and one of his daughters, Bethany, for Monday’s events. His oldest daughter, Jaclyn, and her husband Brent Yocum, who reside in New Jersey with their daughter, Scarlett, were unable to attend.