ST. CLAIRSVILLE — The Ohio University Eastern Men's basketball team picked up an ORCC victory at home against Ohio University Zanesville by the score of 90-88.



The Panthers were led by Austin Coleman who torched the nets for 40 points. Cambridge product Jamison Lowery chipped in with 22 points and Martins Ferry grad Darius Ray added 16.



OUE moves to 7-7 overall and 6-3 in the ORCC. Eastern hosts OSU Mansfield on Saturday at 3pm. Miami Middletown visits St. Clairsville on Sunday at 2pm.