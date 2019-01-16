ST. CLAIRSVILLE -- The following students have been named to the Ohio University Dean's List while attending classes at the Eastern Campus for the fall semester ending Dec. 15. Students earn their place on the Dean's List by completing at least 15 credit hours during the semester, 12 of which must be hours attempted for letter grades, with a minimum grade point average 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.



Adena: Rachel Zeroski, Rebecca Zeroski



Barnesville: Justina Campbell, Erin Castello, Paul Ebeling, Chance Goolie, Ariana Johnston, Jacob Leach, Hunter Miller, Alex Stewart, Leah Wells



Beallsville: Devin Blair



Bellaire: Steven Krupa, Gregory Mehlman, Taylor Price, Sidney Wolgemuth



Belmont: Sierra Matthews, Stephanie Moore, Kaitlyn Powell, Dee Turner



Bethesda: Dakotah Cooper, McKinzey Dierkes, Alyssa Morrison



Bridgeport: Chelsea Burch



Cadiz: Charleigh Harding, Lyndsey Hennis, Shelby Hoagland, Bailie Ray



Dillonvale: Robert Boyd



Graysville: Gracie Gardner



Jacobsburg: Kelsey Chimley



Lewisville: Taryn Burkhart



Martins Ferry: Mark Miller



Mt. Pleasant: Danielle Dvorcek



Port Washington: Autumn Gardner



Quaker City: Shyla Dimmerling, Jacob Doudna, Samantha Goodhart



Rayland: Sally Piazza, Kaylee Schubenski



Sardis: Thad Indermuhle, Emily Williamson



Shadyside: Lauren Bizzarri, Logen Johnson, Olivia Thomas



St. Clairsville: Alex Beihl, Zach Bigelow, Morgan Edwards, Mickenzi Hughes, Chloe Kress, Hannah May, Jake McMurray-Schwarz, Alyssa Strope, James Wilson



Tiltonsville: Tyler Devault, Lauren Swiger



Toronto: Emilee Weaver



Wheeling: Stephanie Fike, Risha Marple, Rhett Schodzinski



Woodsfield: Haleigh Black, Morgan Dick, Brooke Meade, Cheyenne Williams



Yorkville: Liza Kull