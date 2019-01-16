Wednesday

Jan 16, 2019 at 12:01 AM


ST. CLAIRSVILLE -- The following students have been named to the Ohio University Dean's List while attending classes at the Eastern Campus for the fall semester ending Dec. 15. Students earn their place on the Dean's List by completing at least 15 credit hours during the semester, 12 of which must be hours attempted for letter grades, with a minimum grade point average 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

Adena: Rachel Zeroski, Rebecca Zeroski

Barnesville: Justina Campbell, Erin Castello, Paul Ebeling, Chance Goolie, Ariana Johnston, Jacob Leach, Hunter Miller, Alex Stewart, Leah Wells

Beallsville: Devin Blair

Bellaire: Steven Krupa, Gregory Mehlman, Taylor Price, Sidney Wolgemuth

Belmont: Sierra Matthews, Stephanie Moore, Kaitlyn Powell, Dee Turner

Bethesda: Dakotah Cooper, McKinzey Dierkes, Alyssa Morrison

Bridgeport: Chelsea Burch

Cadiz: Charleigh Harding, Lyndsey Hennis, Shelby Hoagland, Bailie Ray

Dillonvale: Robert Boyd

Graysville: Gracie Gardner

Jacobsburg: Kelsey Chimley

Lewisville: Taryn Burkhart

Martins Ferry: Mark Miller

Mt. Pleasant: Danielle Dvorcek

Port Washington: Autumn Gardner

Quaker City: Shyla Dimmerling, Jacob Doudna, Samantha Goodhart

Rayland: Sally Piazza, Kaylee Schubenski

Sardis: Thad Indermuhle, Emily Williamson

Shadyside: Lauren Bizzarri, Logen Johnson, Olivia Thomas

St. Clairsville: Alex Beihl, Zach Bigelow, Morgan Edwards, Mickenzi Hughes, Chloe Kress, Hannah May, Jake McMurray-Schwarz, Alyssa Strope, James Wilson

Tiltonsville: Tyler Devault, Lauren Swiger

Toronto: Emilee Weaver

Wheeling: Stephanie Fike, Risha Marple, Rhett Schodzinski

Woodsfield: Haleigh Black, Morgan Dick, Brooke Meade, Cheyenne Williams

Yorkville: Liza Kull