The St. Clairsville Post of the State Highway Patrol is investigating a one-car fatal accident that took place Jan. 5 in Belmont County.



According to reports, Russell D. Lucas, 70, of Alledonia, was westbound on State Route 148 when he went off the side of the road near Armstrongs Mills.



Troopers said Lucas hit a traffic sign and several trees after he went off the roadway. He was not wearing a seat belt when the crash occurred.



First responders pronounced the victim dead at the scene.



The Patrol does not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.