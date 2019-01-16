The following new items were added to the shelves at the Barnesville Library:



Fiction — His Risk by Shelley Shepard Gray, inspirational; Texas Hold’em by George R.R. Martin, science fiction; The Black Hills by William Johnstone, western; Indigo Lake by Jodi Thomas, large print; Turning Point by Danielle Steel; The House Next Door by James Patterson; The Feral Detective by Jonathan Lethem; The Dying Of The Light by Robert Goolrick; Verses For The Dead by Douglas Preston; Our Little Secret by Roz Nay; The Best Of Us by Robyn Carr.



Non-Fiction — This Is The Day by Tim Tebow; Uncle John’s New & Improved Funniest Ever; Television Series Of The 1980’s: Essential Facts And Quirky Details by Vincent Terrace; Fermentation Revolution: 70 Easy, Healthy Recipes For Sauerkraut, Kombucha, Kimchi And More by Sebastien Bureau; J.K. Lasser’s Your Income Tax 2019 by J.K. Lasser; At Home With Natalie by Natalie Morales; The Book Of Books by Jessica Allen; NASCAR: The Complete History Greg Fielden.



Children’s — Glamourpuss by Sarah Weeks; My Name Is Not Alexander by Jennifer Fosberry; Mooseling’s Words by Shutta Crum; Olive And The Bad Mood by Tor Freeman; Real Cowboys by Kate Hoefler; Come Home, Angus by Patrick Downes; Maybe Something Beautiful by Isabel Campoy; A Lucky Author Has A Dog by Mary Lyn Ray; I Had A Favorite Dress by Boni Ashburn; Tabby McTat, The Musical Cat by Julia Donaldson; Bullies Never Win by Margery Cuyler; The Kid From Diamond Street: The Extraordinary Story Of Baseball Legend Edith Houghton; Duck On A Tractor by David Shannon; Tallulah’s Solo by Marilyn Singer; Quiet Bunny’s Many Colors by Lisa McCue.