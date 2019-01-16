WASHINGTON — Congressman Bill Johnson (R-Marietta) released the following statement after being sworn in to represent Ohio’s Sixth Congressional District for the 116th session of Congress:



"I am honored and humbled that the people of Eastern and Southeastern Ohio have once again put their faith in me to represent them in the halls of Congress," Bill Johnson said. "I will continue to be a strong voice on their behalf, and I’ll do so by continuing to work with members of both parties. No one has a monopoly on good ideas, and my first question on legislation remains whether it will have a positive impact on those I represent."



Johnson added, "This term of Congress will mark the third different Speaker I have served with, but my priorities and focus remain the same: bringing good-paying jobs to Eastern and Southeastern Ohio; revitalizing our aging infrastructure; continuing the rural broadband buildout; ensuring our national security is stronger than ever, including border security; and, securing energy independence."



"One of the most rewarding parts of my job is helping those struggling with federal agencies through casework," Johnson continued. "My staff and I are here to assist in any way possible, from: assisting with Social Security benefits; helping cut through the red tape at the IRS or Department of Veterans Affairs; expediting a passport; or, helping resolve issues with any other federal agency. Please do not hesitate to contact me if you think I may be able to help. I am extremely proud of my office’s track record of casework success on your behalf."



Once again during this term of Congress, Johnson will have four district offices located in Marietta, Salem, Ironton, and Cambridge.