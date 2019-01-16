Barnesville Village Council elected Brad Hudson as president of council at its reorganizational meeting Jan. 7.



Village Administrator Roger Deal presented council with the South Street Bridge bids. McConnell Contracting had the lowest bid of $333,474.50. Hull & Associates have reviewed the bids and have recommended the low bidder, McConnell Contracting. Council accepted the bid.



In other business, Fiscal Officer Vicki Magers presented bills in the amount of $121,730.58, received approval of the December 2018 Financials and Bank Reconciliation, and received approval for the 2018 Financials and Footnotes that were submitted to the State of Ohio Auditor’s Office, as well as the 2019 Appropriations that have been submitted to the Belmont County Auditor’s Office.



Fire Chief Tim Hall informed council that the 2018 Fire Calls Summary was included in their council packets. The EMS summary will be included in next month’s council packet.



Chief Hall asked council to apply for a USDA grant for a new fire chief pick-up truck. This is a similar grant to what the police department received for the new K-9 cruiser. If approved, the USDA grant will pay one half of the cost and a loan for the remaining one half. Council approved the USDA grant application.



Mayor Dale Bunting gave the December Mayor’s Court numbers. He said the state received $1,184, Belmont County received $45 and the village received $1,941.



In other business, Deal informed council of the roof repairs at the water office building. There had been significant water damage. The roof was repaired but will need a new roof. Bids were received for a new roof and Triad Roofing was the lowest bidder with a bid of $7,909.66. Council approved the bid.



Council will meet again Monday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. in council chambers.