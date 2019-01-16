Firefighters from several area fire departments responded to a farmhouse fire in Barnesville on Jan. 9.



The house, located on the Warren Avenue extension, was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived.



The fire started around 4 p.m. and lasted hours. Barnesville, Bethesda, Somerton, and Morristown Fire Departments responded. Barnesville Fire Chief Tim Hall said the homeowner had been having furnace problems, but the official cause of the fire is not yet known. He added that firefighters had trouble locating a fire hydrant on scene.



No one was home at the time of the fire. The home is considered a total loss.