VFW Auxiliary helping local families



For more than 100 years, the VFW Auxiliary has been fulfilling its original objectives by supporting the Veterans of Foreign Wars, serving veterans, active-duty service members and their families, and spreading patriotism nationwide. We have more than 475,000 members nationwide who volunteer millions of hours and fundraise millions of dollars for charitable projects. Through our National Programs, we assist the VFW pass or block legislation that impacts veterans and their families, provide nearly a million volunteer hours in the VA medical system, conduct patriotic programs with thousands of students and offer hundreds of thousands of dollars in scholarships for our nation's youth. There are nearly 3,900 Auxiliaries nationwide working to improve the lives of our nation's veterans. Learn how you can get involved at http://www.vfwauxiliary.org and visit our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/VFWAuxiliary or contact a post in your area. Barnesville VFW Post 740-425-9141.



Cookbook Club to resume



Barnesville Hutton Memorial Library is continuing the Cookbook Club for adults. Come join them each month as they pick a theme and prepare dishes to share. The next session will be on Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. featuring Dump Dinners & Desserts. They will have samples of various dishes made by class members. The program will take place at the Barnesville Library Annex, 611 N. Chestnut St., Barnesville. Registration is limited so stop in at the library or call 740-425-1651. Come and enjoy some good food, discussion and fun!



PAV class scheduled



Barnesville Athletic Department, in conjunction with Tim Berger, will host a state certified PAV class before the start of the spring season. The class will be on Wednesday, Feb. 20 at 5:30 p.m. in the Barnesville High School multi-use room. The cost is $25 and is not affiliated with any league or conference. To register, contact Mark Cook at 740-425-3616, ext. 5111 or mark.cook@ecoesc.org.