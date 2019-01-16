BETHESDA — The December meeting of the Bethesda Village Council opened with a lengthy report from the Village Administrator.



Administrator Dirk Davis gave council the monthly administrators report. The topics included:



1) EQT has not been in as of yet to work on the roads as they weather has not been favorable. Dirk recommended that they wait until spring to work on them.



2) We are expecting the sewer pumps to be returned from repair sometime this month.



3) Josh came back to work on Dec. 3, from being out on injury.



4) The Christmas lights and decorations will be taken down the first week of the year.



5) Davis said he will have year end reports for council at the January meeting.



6) Dirk and Jeff have been talking with the church about the spillway on the park lake dam.



7) The project to clean up the storm drain and creek by SR 147 is still pending better weather.



8) Joel Braido has asked the village to help with the engineering costs for the water and sewer system on the housing development. The total cost was around $11,000 but he asked if council would be whiling to help with $4,200 of it. Ruth Saffell made a motion to approve the payment of $4,200, seconded by Chuck Little. Motion passed.



9) John Bates has informed Dirk his intention to retire in January. Davis said he is having issues finding a class two operator as they are far and few between. Davis said he has been on Dave for a few years and Josh for a year to work on getting their class 2 sewer license and they have not gotten it yet.



Fiscal Officer Rick Burkhead asked council if they wish to have the January meeting on Jan. 17 or Jan. 24. He said the budget for 2019 needs to be submitted by Jan. 20. Council agreed to hold the meeting on Jan. 17. Fiscal Officer Burkhead presented council with the 2019 housekeeping ordinance which was drafted by the personnel and finance committee. Ruth Saffell made a motion to suspend the rules, seconded by Carol Merritt. Motion passed. Jordan Castello made a motion to approve Ordinance 2018-4, seconded by Chuck Little. Motion passed. Burkhead said he had to have two council persons put on the fire dependants fund for Bethesda Fire Department. Jay Van Horn and Ruth Saffell volunteered to be listed.



Dick Quinlin thanked the village for letting the fire department use the community room for the training program that was held. Quinlin said there were 36 people in attendance.



Allen Stonebreaker said he would like to know what council is going to do about all of the cars, trucks and heavy equipment speeding through downtown and tearing up the main street. Stonebreaker said kids are skateboarding downtown at night with dark clothes on also. Mayor Lucas said they have a contract with EQT to make repairs to the road when they are damaged. Mayor Lucas said they will try to have more daytime patrols to help slow down traffic. Stonebreaker said they need to be more vocal about getting the streets fixed. Administrator Davis said they have been talking to them non-stop. Davis said they previously has a solicitor that would not try to enforce our contract that we have with Rice Energy. Davis said he believes that we do now. Davis said the roads are brick under the asphalt and that when you cut the brick and remove it, it makes the whole area start to deteriorate because the bricks start to domino.



Cindy Foose made a motion to suspend the rules to approve Ordinance 2018-5 which suspends the residency requirement for the police chief position and sets a 50 mile radius, seconded by Chuck Little. Motion passed. Cindy Foose made a motion to approve Ordinance 2018-5, seconded by Carol Merritt. Motion passed.



Officer Pete Busak informed council that there were 28 citations last month, seven in Morristown and three in Goshen. Seven warnings were issued and 18 complaints were responded to. Busak said Burkhead set him up with an official email for the police department. That email is bethesdapd@comcast.net. Busak said two TV's were installed in the police department that were donated by Burkhead and Davis. Busak said he and Burkhead are going to get the camera system viewable on those TVs. Busak said a deer hit the Ford Explorer the other evening and did minimal damage.



Chuck Little presented a building permit for Brian Martin to build a 34x42 garage. Chuck Little made a motion to approve the building permit, seconded by Jay Van Horn. Motion passed.



Jordan Castello informed everyone that the Christmas events went very well. Castello thanked her mom for helping with the wreaths. She said A Special Wish was happy to be the grand marshal. Castello said they had 27 entrants in the night parade. She suggested that they work on doing some downtown beautification projects such as trash cans, flower pots etc. Council discussed several things about that and the previous attempts as well as the high costs of it.



Dirk Quinlin said a gentleman stopped and told Dick and Dan Phillips that the old fire truck was on fire. Quinlin thanked the gentleman. He said an old rag has been there a long time had fallen on to the exhaust and ignited. Quinlin recommended that the village install a projector in the community room for future trainings.



Carol Merritt stated that she was asked about a tree on Grandview by Anderson Addition. Merritt was asked if it should be cut down since it was leaning towards a power line. Davis said he would look into it.



Ruth Saffell stated that the finance committee met and the police committee met and discussed finances of the police department at both meetings.