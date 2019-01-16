SENECAVILLE — Belmont County Farm Bureau will kick-off the 2019 membership campaign on Thursday, Jan. 31 at Mid-East Career Center, Buffalo Campus, Senecaville. The event will include a catered dinner at 6 p.m., prizes, and guest speaker Yvonne Lesicko, Ohio Farm Bureau Federation, vice president of public policy. A free meal for paid members and spouse is available by reservation only, with reservations due January 18.



"We encourage all of our members to attend the kickoff to learn what we do for them as members and learn how to ask others to join our organization for their benefit too," said Carman Mengon, membership coordinator.



The annual kickoff draws over 200 members that learn of the recent year’s accomplishments and what challenges lay ahead for landowners. Those attending will receive information on member benefits and how to earn prizes working on this year’s membership team. Lots of great door prizes will be given away during the evening.



"Farm Bureau is people. Our organization strength lies within our volunteers that work together on a multitude of issues that affect farmers, landowners, consumers and the public. We stand together on issues important to our members. It definitely pays to belong," said Rusty Winland, county president.



There are currently 1212 Farm Bureau members in Belmont County comprised of farmers, gardeners, food enthusiasts, landowners, consumers, educators and more. To learn more or to make reservations for the Jan. 31 Kickoff Dinner, contact the county office at 740-425-3681 or email belmont@ofbf.org.