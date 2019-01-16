BELLAIRE -- Belmont Community Hospital (BCH), a division of Wheeling Hospital, has closed its Behavioral Medicine Unit.



Over the past year, BCH has been gradually reducing some of its services throughout the hospital. Wheeling Hospital is offering the unit’s 15 employees positions within its various locations.



Entities that typically worked closely with the unit, including other area medical facilities, social services organizations, emergency medical services and law enforcement, have been notified of the unit’s closing.