ST. CLAIRSVILLE — Belmont College announces the Dean’s List for the Summer 2018 and Fall 2018 semesters.



In order to be eligible for the Dean’s List at Belmont College, students must complete 12 credit hours of coursework in term, achieve a term GPA of 3.75 or greater, and maintain a cumulative GPA of 2.00 or greater. No student with a letter grade of "D" or "F" as part of the ending fate of the term is considered for Dean’s List. Student’s completing the term with an "I" must have the "I" converted to a grade within the first 7 days of the next term to be eligible for the Dean’s List.



The students and their hometowns are listed below for Summer 2018:



Barnesville - Alexis Marovich;



Shadyside - Autumn Valenti.



The students and their hometowns are listed below for Fall 2018:



Adena: Samantha Finnicum; Katherine Horkey; Jacob Shoup; Rebekah Whiteley;



Austin, Texas: Phillip Aguiar;



Barnesville: Gage Blon; Paige Johnston; Olivia Jones; Jessica Kettlewell; Chloe Mankin; Dorothy Morrison; Riley Schultz; Brady Treherne;



Beallsville: Rachel Ice; Alexis Thornberry;



Bellaire: Audra Anderson; De’Asia Burney; Sara Dodrill; Brittany Jennings; Mackenzie Morris; Jessica Ramser; Ashlei Ray; Kiana Wallace;



Belmont: Nicholas Fletcher; Robert Sproul;



Benwood: Judi Holpp;



Bethesda: Grace Dean; Journey Fitzgerald;



Bridgeport: Samantha Baker; Julia Bliss; Brooke Warner;



Cambridge: Heidi Fitzgerald; Kenneth Matthews;



Charleston: Mariah Bleau;



Dillonvale: Jacob Mitchell;



Flushing: Kelsey Cline; Jennifer Greenwood;



Freeport: Josie Baker; Anita Kelly; Leigh Tobin;



Glendale: Edward Sherman;



Holloway: Courtney Cochran;



Jerusalem: Jeremy Milhoan;



Jewett: Walker Dulkoski;



Lansing: Noel Kelly;



Malaga: Dagan Hossman;



Martins Ferry: Katelin Dunn; Rebecca Gasaway; Job McIntire; Alexis Phillips; Logan Selby; Angela Smith;



Morristown: Shelby Tolewitz;



Moundsville: Michael Kolb; Nikita Leggett, Camie Shepherd;



New Athens: Amber Williams;



Powhatan Point: Donald Carpenter; Nichole Fisher; Carsyn Reynolds;



Proctor: Owen Ruckman;



Quaker City: Jennifer Cunningham; Julia Robinson;



Rayland: Mallory Uscio;



Richmond: Samantha Giska;



Shadyside: Michael Furbee; Calystah Oktabetz; Claire Palmer;



St Clairsville: Matthew Cervelli; Jessica David; Kathleen Hans; Noah Hinkle; Justin Musser; Kari Ratliff; Tabitha Ruttencutter; Kelsey Smith; Brittany Stanton; William Toothman; Cassie Jo Wiggins; Madison Vickers; Rylee Wissmann; Mecole Yensen;



Triadelphia: Amber Fahey; Megan Ondrik;



Wellsburg: Kevin Jones;



Wheeling: Floyd Adams; Courtney Pelley; Christopher Postlethwait;



Wintersville: Steven Bell;



Woodsfield: Jessica Secrest;



Yorkville: Ashley Vrotsos.