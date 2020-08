Barb (Wittman) and Roger Piatt of Ashland are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary.



They were married on Aug. 23, 1980 at the Ashland Dickey Church of the Brethren by the Rev. Stephen E. Wagoner.



Roger is a fabricator at Ashland Conveyor Products. Barb works in the accounting department at Bendon.



They celebrated this milestone with family.