"I hate eating lunch. I never thought it’d be such a pain to eat lunch, but every day since COVID began I have to find something to eat and make it every day. I’m sick of it. It’s such a pain." These were the words of one of our children, slowly starting to lose it.



"I know, sweetie. How do you think I feel about serving you guys dinner? Every single day? For years?"



Truth be told, I’m feeling the same way our kid is. It’s not that we go out to eat that much, but we are usually such a busy family dinner was often a grab-and-go or on-the-fly type of activity. Now the kids have been home so long they are used to asking me what’s for dinner even before they’ve had breakfast. Something to look forward to, I guess.



Meanwhile, I feel like I’ve cooked every cuisine, every recipe, every dish. Plumb out of ideas, I went way back in my brain to when I was a newly married gal and learning how to cook. I pored over cookbooks on my work lunch break and would start preparing as soon as I got home. I learned many things during those early days. I learned if I chopped up onion small enough my husband didn’t pick them out and serving him tofu in any form wasn’t appreciated. I also learned when chicken breasts went on sale, there was one dish I knew I could make.



We ate a lot of honey balsamic chicken in those years. Pinching pennies, it felt like a gourmet treat. Honey? I never realized as a kid how expensive it was. Balsamic vinegar? That’s fancy. And the final ingredient, besides chicken, was fresh basil, something I immediately substituted for the dried type on our budget.



It’s funny how smells can take you back in time. Stirring the sauce over the stove while my daughter brought in fresh basil from our herb garden, I was in a flux of time: It was both 20 years ago and today all in the same sniff. And it was good.



My daughter has a blank cookbook where she writes down favorite recipes to hopefully pore over them on her lunch break someday. When she decided to include this one, I knew someday she’d dust it off and chicken would again save the day.



Honey Balsamic Chicken



4 chicken breasts



2 Tablespoons olive oil



salt, pepper, garlic powder



2-3 Tablespoons balsamic vinegar



1-2 Tablespoons honey



2 Tablespoons fresh chopped basil or 1 teaspoon dried



Sprinkle chicken with salt, pepper and garlic powder. In a large pan, heat olive oil and cook chicken. When chicken is cooked through, add vinegar and honey. Stir it around with the chicken until it’s bubbly and starts to thicken a bit. Turn off heat, sprinkle basil. Think of fond memories.