Hi folks! I just finished weeding my mini garden and while doing so I thought I would scrounge around for some funny stories about gardening and the following are just a few.



Two-year-old Henry was found chewing a slug. After the initial surge of disgust his Dad said, "Well … What does it taste like?"



"Worms," was Henry's reply.



Little Joey is helping his grandfather dig up potatoes. "What I want to know," he says, "is why you buried the darn things in the first place."



+++



The elementary school cook prided herself on the healthy meals she provided with lots of vegetables and fruits. When the power failed one day, the cook couldn't serve a hot meal in the cafeteria, so at the last minute she whipped up great stacks of peanut-butter-and-jelly sandwiches. As one little boy filled his plate, he said, "It's about time. At last, a home-cooked meal!"



+++



Pete and Harry were talking one day. "My wife asked me to buy ORGANIC vegetables from the market garden," said Pete. "So, were you able to find some?" Harry asked.



"Well when I got to the market, I asked the gardener, ‘These vegetables are for my wife. Have they been sprayed with any poisonous chemicals?’ " "The gardener answered: ‘No, you'll have to do that yourself.’ "



+++



The woman applying for a job in a Florida lemon grove seemed way too qualified for the job. "Look Miss," said the foreman, "have you any actual experience in picking lemons?"



"Well, as a matter of fact, yes!" she replied. "I've been divorced three times."



+++



One spring morning Will and I were in the garden looking at the flowers we had just planted. As luck would have it, a bird flew over us leaving his calling card on my clean white shirt.



When I showed Will, he replied without missing a beat, "You know, Sweetheart, they sing for most folks."



+++



Man, to florist: ‘I'd like a bunch of flowers, please."



Florist: "Certainly, sir. What flowers would you like?"



Man: "Err ... I'm not sure ... Ummm .."



Florist: "Let me help you, sir — what exactly have you done?"



+++



The manager of the garden center overhears one of his nurserymen talking to a customer. "No, we haven't had any of that in ages," says the nurseryman. "And I don't know when we'll be getting any more."



The customer leaves and the manager walks over to give him a telling off. "Never tell a customer we can't get them something," he says. "Whatever they want we can always get it on order and deliver it. D'you understand?"



The nurseryman nods. "So, what did he want?" asks the manager.



"Rain," replies the nurseryman.



+++



Albert took over an old, run-down, abandoned allotment. The beds were overgrown with weeds, the shed was falling down, and the greenhouse was just a frame with broken glass.



During his first day of work, the vicar stopped by to bless Albert's work, saying, "May you and God work together to make this the allotment of your dreams!"



A few months later, the vicar stopped by again. Lo and behold, it was completely transformed. The shed had been expertly rebuilt, vegetables were growing in neat rows and the greenhouse had been re-glazed and was full of plump, ripe tomatoes.



"Amazing!" exclaimed the vicar. "Look what God and you have accomplished together!"



"Yes, reverend," said Albert, "but remember what the place was like when God was working it alone!"



+++



Jake decides that he wants to start farming chickens, so he goes to the chicken farmer and buys 1,000 chicks.



The next month Jake goes back and buys 500 more.



The following month he goes to the chicken farmer again and buys another 500 chicks, at which point the chicken farmer comments; "Your chicken farm must be coming along well now."



Jake looks glum and replies, "Sadly no. I'm not sure what I'm doing wrong. Either I'm planting them too deep, or upside down, or too close together ..."



+++



Many happy returns of the day!



+++



There have been many folks in our area who are really getting involved in painting, landscaping, adding on and tidying up their homes and businesses and my "hats off" award goes to each of you!



+++



Congratulations!



+++



Finally - "When the sun is shining, I can do anything; no mountain is too high, no trouble is too difficult to overcome." — Wilma Rudolph