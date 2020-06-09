Ken and Vonnie Amstutz of Kidron celebrated their 60th anniversary on May 20.



Ken Amstutz and Vonnie Stoltzfus were married in 1960 in Kansas City, Missouri.



They are the parents of Douglas (Wanda) of Kitchener, Ontario, Canada; Anita (Kenneth) Amstutz Couch of Albuquerque, New Mexico and Lon (Heidi) Amstutz of Indianapolis. They have six grandchildren.



Mr. Amstutz is a retired rural mail carrier. Mrs. Amstutz is retired from nursing. They are members of Kidron Mennonite Church. They enjoy traveling, listening to music, reading and especially spending time with their family.



A family celebration will be held at a later date.