Although there are no public services or classes for the time being due to the health emergency, Trinity Lutheran Church, 508 Center St. in Ashland is planning a drive-thru communion service this weekend.



The community is invited to listen by radio or watch a live-streamed, online-only service this Sunday, May 10, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Listeners then will be invited to drive-through the Trinity parking lot to receive the sacrament of communion.



Beginning about 11:45 a.m., participants should drive into the Trinity parking lot from West Walnut Street and proceed in line to the Center Street exit. Signs will be posted and parking lot attendants will be on duty to guide the flow of traffic. Food bank items and offering envelopes may also be donated along the way.



Preparations have been made that meet or exceed current health guidelines, however there have been many times in Christian history when the faithful have not been able to share the sacrament. The community is invited to watch or listen to the worship service, but is not required to partake of communion.



To watch one may 1. "Like" or "Follow" Trinity’s Facebook page (facebook.com/trinitylutheranashland), 2. add "Trinity Lutheran Church Ashland" to your Roku device, or 3. go to the church website, www.trinityashland.org, click on the red "Live Stream" button, and then click on it again on the second screen.



The radio broadcast may be accessed over the air on WNCO AM 1340 or over the internet at https://wncoam.iheart.com/



More information, and other podcasts during the week, are available on the church website, www.trinityashland.org.