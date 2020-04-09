In February, the Legislative Committee for the Stark County Association of Realtors interviewed representatives from Stark Parks, Canton City Schools, Louisville City Schools, and Perry Local Schools. They each discussed their issues and campaign needs. After the interviews were completed, the Committee made a recommendation to the Board of Directors to endorse and financially support each levy. We are proud to be able to support such important levies that help make our communities a better place to work and live.



The park systems and local school districts help make our communities and housing markets stronger. When talking to a realtor, home buyers most often start with telling us what school district they want their new home to be located in. Secondly, we discuss the amenities they are looking for in a home. Parks and green space are also important. That couldn’t be more true right now with the shelter in place order. Our parks are filled with people out enjoying time away from home.



Due to COVID-19 our election in Ohio was extended through April 28. If you haven’t heard, between now and April 25, you may request to vote by Absentee Ballot. Your ballot must be postmarked by April 27 or dropped off to your local county board of elections by 7:30 p.m. on April 28. You can print and mail your request for an absentee ballot by visiting the Board of Elections website at: VoteOhio.gov, or if you do not have a printer, simply call your local Board of Elections to request a form, or you may handwrite a request. Find more information by visiting VoteOhio.gov.



