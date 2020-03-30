Over the years one of features I try to apply to each of my designs as a landscape designer is that I want each of my designs to have a unique aspect to them. As a designer, I like the "wow factor" to be a part of all that I do. This means that I use unusual plants, stones, lighting, designs and other ideas. My clients love the different qualities that I bring into each yard. I hope to give you a preview of what I might bring into some of my client’s yards for the rest of this year and next.



As a flower that I recently purchased for a funeral this Alstroemeria will remind me of the brother-in-law my family just lost. This flower is incredible and more complex than you might expect.



One of the reasons why I still endorse Ohio State University – Agriculture Technical Institute, is that it is a true hands-on school that cares about the students that go there. During my training at OSU – ATI, I had a time where I was responsible for caring for the plants in different greenhouses. This helped to train me to understand the needs of the plants and the facility. One week I had the responsibility of caring for a greenhouse with some ground bed greenhouses.



This Lily of the Incas or Alstroemeria was one of the plants that I cared for in one of the ground beds. What I found interesting is that these flowers were planted in the ground inside the greenhouse. I remember checking the soil moisture, looking at the scouting strips, and recording the temperatures. There is much more that any greenhouse person does during the day that I’m not talking about here.



These lilies were beautiful and basically used by the floral design class. As you may have guessed this lily is a native to South America and for the most part will come back each year as other lilies. After studying this plant, we have 2 separate distinct centers of diversity. One location of diversity is in central Chile and the other is in eastern Brazil, but has naturalized to locations in Southern U.S., Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Madiera and the Canary Islands.



On a normal basis, this plant will freeze out at 23 degrees F and if you look at the zone map you will note that this 23 degrees F means that you can only grow this plant normally in a zone 9a. Wow!!! Right.



I’ll tell you why I would say "Wow," then you can agree with me. I have been blessed by knowing Mary Brady of Avon at Sunbeam Greenhouse for over 20 years. After her knowing me for so long she saw that I do have certain skills in growing things. I was looking at this marvelous hot-colored flower growing in one her greenhouses.



Frankly, I looked hard at this flower and thought that this flower looked familiar. This flower did not make any sense. When I looked at this plant I wondered if Mary had expanded the plants she grew to include tropical flowers? For as long as I can remember Sunbeam has only grown perennials for this part of Ohio. Mary and her entire family are talented, caring, professionals who know their plants.



I became a test garden for my friend. From what I know I planted this Alstroemeria correctly and cared for it well enough that it came up in the spring after being planted the previous fall. As I’m trying to recall that winter there were a few times when the temperatures were below 23 degrees F. It is important for you to note this fact. We had temperatures below 23 degrees F.



This new beautiful tropical Alstroemeria has been bred to be able to take our zone’s cold temperatures. Therefore, I’m pleased to announce that I can endorse the application of this seriously hot flower in our cold zone. I hope that you truly enjoy this new flower. You can talk to myself or Mary at Sunbeam.



Hope you have a good stroll through your garden today, and if you encounter an issue let me know at ewlarson546@yahoo.com . You will find this column soon in our blog www.ohiohealthyfoodcooperative.org . Thank you for participating in our column.



— Eric Larson, a Jeromesville-based landscape designer, writes the weekly A Stroll Through The Garden column.