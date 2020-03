February 2020 Students of the Month at McMullen are seated, from left, Kindergarten: Chase Denny, Piper VanHorn; First Grade: Quentin McCauley, Easton Callahan; standing from left: Second Grade: Alaina Miller, Xanthe Bitner; Third Grade: Harrison Ross-Patrick, Avery Duncan. These students have consistently used their Redbird Power to follow school rules and have positive behavior during February.