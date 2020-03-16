Rodman Public Library Director Eric Taggart presented a program Feb. 26 at the Alliance Woman’s Club about current and future projects at Rodman Public Library, as well as some of the challenges faced by libraries today. He updated the group on his goals for the library’s future.



Taggart grew up in Wooster. He is a graduate of Ashland University and Kent State University, where he completed a master’s degree in Library Science. Taggart has worked in public libraries for the past 25 years, and as a library director for the past 13 years. He has served as director of Rodman Public Library for the past two years. Prior to this, he was director at Coshocton Public Library for nine years. Taggart serves on the boards of the Alliance Area Chamber of Commerce, Stuckey Interfaith Child Development Center, and the Alliance Rotary Club, where he is currently president-elect. He is also an elder at First United Presbyterian Church. He and his wife Laura met at the Wayne County Public Library in Wooster and have been married for 14 years. They live in Homeworth with their three children, Liam, Sylvie and Theo.



Rodman is participating in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, reviewing information on "Maker" Spaces, automatic renewal of checked out items (unless there is a hold)and much more. Taggart consistently praised his staff and volunteers.



Amy Rose catered lunch of broccoli cheese soup, grilled cheese and tomato slider sandwich and orange bundt cake.



Cindy Wahl greeted members and guests and directed them to the Georgian Room. Connie Mohr and Barb Shoemaker provided the centerpieces.



The next Potpourri program will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Nancy Quinn-Simon will present a program on "Pressed Flowers" and teach which flowers are perfect for drying. For more information and/or to register, contact Shelly in the Alliance Woman’s Club office 330-823-7272 between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.