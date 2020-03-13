The Loudonville High School LEO Club collected blankets and towels to benefit the Humane Society of Ashland County recently. The club collected 40 bath towels, 22 blankets and laundry soap as a donation to help the Humane Society with the recent number of animals they rescued from a home in Ashland.



"Our kids were encouraged to collect towels and blankets to help the Humane Society through the influence of one of our substitute teachers at the school," said Jeff Frankford, LEO Club adviser and teacher at LHS, in a prepared statement. "Through generous staff donations, students and people in the public, we quickly collected what we could to help with the situation."



The LEO Club is a service organization with 38 members in grades 9 through 12 at LHS.