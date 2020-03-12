PRO WRESTLING — Dylan "The Destroyer" Hershberger is ready to rumble for his third annual Autism Awareness Fundraiser. The 13-year-old Dalton student, who has high-functioning autism, and his father Joe will host the family-friendly pro wrestling show on Saturday, March 14 in the Cornerstone Elementary gymnasium in Wooster. The event will include former WWE stars Kevin Thorn and Eugene.



DINNER AND BASKETBALL — To benefit the Norwayne eighth grade Washington, D.C. trip, the annual D.C. Dinner and Basketball Event will take place March 13 at Norwayne High School. Dinner will be served from 4:30 to 7 p.m., by donation.Youth basketball games begin at 5 p.m.; staff basketball game begins at 8 p.m. Cost is $1 per person and $5 per family.



PANCAKES AND SAUSAGE — Northwestern Ruritan pancake/ sausage day will be March 14, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Northwestern High School. All you care to eat pancakes, Gortner’s maple syrup, "whole hog" sausage, applesauce, milk and coffee. Cost for adults is $7; students and senior citizens (65 and older), $6; ages 6-10, $4; younger than 6, no charge. Proceeds go to Northwestern community projects.



RUTHERFORD HAYES IN THE CIVIL WAR — Eric Ebinger from Fitchville will present "Where the Fire is Hottest — Rutherford Hayes in the Civil War" for March 17’s Wayne County Civil War Roundtable Program at the Wooster Branch of the Wayne County Public Library. The 6:30 p.m. event is free and open to the public. Wounded four times and having five horses shot from under him, Hayes showed remarkable courage under fire and bravery in the heat of battle. Join Ebinger as he explores the service of Hayes, from April of 1861 until mustered out in June of 1865.



SILENT FILM — Back for his eighth season, Clark Wilson will play the live soundtrack to Cecil B. DeMille’s "The King of Kings" on Wooster UMC’s organ on March 18, from 7 to 9 p.m. for a Music on Market program at United Methodist Church of Wooster. Wilson is one of the most prominent and recognized scorers of silent photoplays in America today. He works exclusively with the organ in developing accurate and historic musical accompaniments as they were performed in major picture palaces during the heyday of the silent film. The Wooster UMC is located at 243 N. Market St.