KILLBUCK — Jerry D. and Judy A. Allison, P.O. Box 287, Killbuck, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary March 12.



Jerry Allison and Judy Martin were married March 12, 1960 at the Killbuck Methodist Church by the Rev. Walt Weston.



They are the parents of Tina (Matt) Zickefoose and Blaine (Linda) Allison of Killbuck. Four grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren complete the family.



Mr. Allison retired from the Timken Co. He enjoys hunting, the Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians.



Mrs. Allison retired from Snyder Foods. She enjoys crafting and thrifting.



A family celebration is planned.