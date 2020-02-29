Below is a list of highlights for the Ashland Senior Citizen Center, 615 W 10th St, for the month of March.



Monday, March 2 – Potluck with Program - You won’t want to miss Irv Oslin as he shares his program titled "No Words, the Photography of Irv Oslin"!



Thursday, March 5 – NO Card Playing Today



Monday, March 9 – Potluck with Program – Join us as Local Elder Law Attorney Thom Gilman shares some great information regarding "Senior Fraud," which has become a terrible epidemic in our country and in Ashland County



Wednesday, March 11 – Board Meeting – Noon



Friday, March 13 – Swiss Steak Dinner, Serving 4:30 to 6 p.m. or until gone – Dinner Music by "Doc" Schmidt



Monday, March 16 – Potluck with Program - Gretchen Patrizi, Marketing Manager of The Laurels of New London will join us to introduce their services, and then we will have some fun and prizes as we play "Bingo" !



Monday, March 16 – Reservations due for Fourth Monday Soup-r-Lunch



Tuesday, March 17 – Happy St. Patrick’s Day.



Monday, March 23 – Fourth Monday Soup-r-Lunch – Sampling, eating and chatting will be the program and we will see who comes out the winners! There will be no program, but votes will be taken for the "Best" of each kind of soup! Come and enjoy a time of "good cooking," fun and camaraderie of this lunch event.



We are set to have a "Soup-r-Lunch" with seven participants for some friendly competition of soup making to include Brethren Care Village (BC); Colonial Manor (CM); Crystal Care of Ashland (CC); The Good Shepherd (TGS); Kingston of Ashland (K); Lutheran Village (LV); and McMullen Assisted Living (McM). Each facility will be preparing Potato Soup & Vegetable Soup, which will be served along with our Center furnishing French bread & butter, celery & carrot strips w/dip, and dessert. There will be a station provided for each participant around the perimeter of the room, and each station will be provided with small cups for initial samplings, as well as bowls when you make up your mind as to which soup you would like as a serving. Outsiders acting as a "Judges Panel", include Mayor Matt Miller; Mike Sattler, Art Printing; Amy Daubenspeck, Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce; Jarred Opatz, Ashland Times-Gazette; Melody Simmons, Emerald Awards; Mark Rafeld, Director Ashland County Emergency Management Agency; and Marty Irwin, Irwin’s Office Supply. Come and meet them, say hello and thank them for joining us and for all they do in our community !There will also be a vote by our members, to determine "The People’s Choice" awards! Make your reservations, come experience some good food and fun! Enjoy this event!



Monday, March 23 – Golden Serenaders will NOT practice this day



March 30 – Potluck with Program - Center Member, Diana Plant will be joining us to share her Musical Talents, as she provides piano music for a Sing-a-Long!



Program following Noon Luncheon at approximately 1:00 p.m. each Monday.



Bargains in the Belfry is open Monday thru Thursday – 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Accepting Donations until 3 p.m.



1st and 3rd Wednesday – Game of Garbage – 1 to 3:30 p.m. ~~ Thursday Card Playing – Euchre & Pinochle – 1 to 3:30 p.m.