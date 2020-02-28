Pehs to minister at Gateway



MILLERSBURG — Gateway Fellowship is pleased to host the ministry of Dr. Guy and Ilke Peh of Dallas. Dr. Peh is a world renowned evangelist, preacher, teacher and author who has been used to bring healing, deliverance and salvation to thousands of people across the globe.



The Pehs will be the guest ministers in services at the church on Sunday, March 1 at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and also on Monday, March 2 at 7 p.m.



Gateway Fellowship is on state Route 241, one mile north of downtown Millersburg. Child care will be provided for age 3 and younger. Call the church at 330-674-2748 for more information or go online to www.guypeh.com.



Join Nibblers Euchre Night



SMITHVILLE — Nibblers Euchre Night is being held the second, fourth and fifth Friday evenings at Smithville United Methodist Church, 243 N. Milton St. This month’s date is Feb. 28 from 7-9 p.m. All ages are welcome and facility is handicapped accessible. Take a snack to share … no need to RSVP. 330-669-2371.



We Care ministry banquet set



WALNUT CREEK — We Care Prison Ministry will be hosting a banquet at the Carlisle Inn in Walnut Creek on March 10 at 6:15 p.m. John Schmid will be singing and Jo Washington will be the featured speaker. Everyone is welcome. Come hear how lives are being transformed in the prisons and beyond. For your free reservations, call 330-464-1201 or email Ldmiller5@juno.com by March 4.



Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day



SMITHVILLE — Smithville United Methodist Church invites you to join them for their St. Patty’s Party. All will gather Tuesday, March 17 at 6 p.m., dressed in something green to celebrate St. Patty’s Day. You are encouraged to take a dish of food to share that is mostly green in color, example: green beans, salads, jello, main dishes, desserts, etc. Beverage will be furnished. There will be fellowship, St. Patty’s themed games and lots of fun … a night for the whole family. Join us at Smithville UMC, in the Family Life Center, 243 N. Milton St.



Life Planning Events scheduled



SMITHVILLE — Smithville United Methodist Church has scheduled four evenings, once a month, from April to July to host speakers to educate attendees and discuss four important life topics everyone needs to think about and plan for. All these events will be on Thursday evenings at 7 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall, 243 N. Milton St. These events are free, the church asks only that you RSVP the week prior to each event so each speaker will be prepared for the appropriate size of group.



The Life Planning Events are as follows: April 2, Leaving a Legacy … Speaker: Brian Sheetz, Director of Methodist Foundation of Ohio; May 7, Funeral Planning … Speaker: Auble Funeral Home; June 4, Wills & Trusts … Speaker: Robert Berry, Attorney of Law; July 2, Advance Directives … Sherri Atanasov, Social Worker from the Wooster Hospital.



To RSVP or if you have any questions don’t hesitate to contact the church Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at 330-669-2371.



Probate Court seeking ministers



WOOSTER — The Wayne County Probate Court is seeking licensed ministers who wish to assist the court in performing marriage ceremonies. Interested individuals should contact the court at 330-287-5575.



Diapers can be purchased at church



SMITHVILLE — Paradise Church of the Brethren recognizes the struggles of many young families with babies and noted that diapers are very expensive if you can’t buy a few diapers at time. The church is purchasing diapers at bulk prices and will resell them in smaller quantities at-cost to young families. Diapers may be purchased at the church Tuesdays from 5-7 p.m.



Paradise Church of the Brethren is at 3000 N. Apple Creek Road (about 2 miles north of U.S. Route 30).



Free Bibles available



WOOSTER — Need a Bible? We can deliver/mail you one without cost or obligation. KJV Bible, New Testament, Large Print, Children’s Story Bible are available. Contact ?330-262-2287, 330-212-1704, 330-317-5347? or ?needfreebibles@gmail.com?.