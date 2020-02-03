On Jan. 27,TOPS OH1573 opened with our pledges. Leo Tope was our best weekly and monthly re-dedicated loser. He said to exercise. Lana Rush was our best weekly and monthly KOPS.



Leo Tope gave a program from TOPS News July/August 2019. Dave Weber told us about breaking the cycle of seasonal change where he lost weight each summer and regained it each winter over the holidays. With TOPS members encouragement and accountability he is keeping his weight steady.



This week we will be starting a new contest. Geneva Pringle will have the program. TOPS Club meets each Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. with weigh-in at 5 p.m. at the Nashville United Methodist Church. For more information call 330-763-1347 or 330-600-2649. All are welcome.