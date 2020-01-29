Six new members were accepted into membership at the Ashland VFW Post 1067 Auxiliary January meeting. They were Travis Troxel, Vicki Daugherty, Mary Dunham, Rhonda Williams, Timothy Robinson and Michael Williams.



President Glenna Rice conducted the informal meeting. The auxiliary will sponsor a Valentine’s Day dinner Feb. 15 at 5 p.m. Cost will be $10 per person or two for $28. Members are asked to provide desserts. A signup sheet will be in the canteen. Deadline is Feb. 7. A Chinese auction also will be featured. Volunteers are needed to help.



Voice of Democracy winners and Patriot Pen winners will be honored at a banquet Feb. 9 at 2 p.m.



Nomination of officers will be at the March meeting with election at the April meeting. The next meeting will be Feb. 17.