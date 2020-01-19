When things go bump in the night around our place there are only two sets of ears that perk with alarm. The first set belongs to Binx, our once-feral, still-not-quite-domesticated kitten. The twitching triangles on top of her head are like a pair of high-frequency radar tracking stations. She flees immediately at the slightest sound. So effective is her alert system, in fact, we’re convinced she’s capable of hearing sounds before they even happen!



The second set of "night ears" in the house belongs to my wife, Kristin. And even though her ears are rather flat and stuck to the sides of her head with one fully buried in the fluff of a down-filled pillow on any given night, she, too, alerts at the slightest sound. So "effective" is her alert system I’m convinced she imagines sounds that have never actually happened. And while the cat simply skedaddles to some hidden nook or cranny to wait out the threat, Kristin’s first and only reaction is to immediately wake me from deep, joyful and utterly silent sleep to tell me she’s "heard something."



And so, the other night, as gusts raged and wind chimes clamored, I was jolted from a deathlike slumber by the shrill sound of my wife telling me about the "thump" she was hearing repeatedly outside the house.



"Listen, John," she said, poking me in the ribs with a boney elbow as my eyelids fluttered downward. "It’s going to happen again soon."



Clinging desperately to wakefulness lest she roll me right out of bed, I finally heard the thump for myself.



"Ugh," I growled. "It’s just that aluminum awning over the side door. The wind lifts it an inch when it catches just right and drops it against the wall. It’s like a big bass drum. It won’t hurt anything. I can look at it in the morning."



"The morning?" she hissed. "How are we going to sleep with all this commotion all night long?"



"Well, I don’t know about you, but the only commotion I’m hearing is coming from one pillow away," I said.



That was it. The blankets flew, the light came on, and before I knew it I was standing on a bucket in the driving rain with a light strapped to my head trying to figure out how to most effectively silence my wife.



My initial assessment showed the source of the problem as a large lag screw that had been pulled from its berth. I quickly determined that by simply installing a slightly larger screw in the very same hole I could secure the awning and return peacefully to bed.



Unfortunately, having no ready source for "a slightly larger screw" at 3:30 a.m., I was forced to default to every man’s backup plan. I grabbed a hammer and a 4-inch long spike.



It took approximately 15 blows with the hammer to drive the nail through the heart of the problem and each sounded as if I were beating a 55-gallon drum with a sledge hammer. I’m fully convinced I woke the entire south end of town by the time I was through, but upon my return to bed there was no more "thump" in the middle of the night. Even the "alarm kitten" could sleep on that!



