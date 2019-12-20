"Do not be afraid. I bring you good news that will cause great joy for all the people. Today in the town of David a Savior has been born to you; he is the Messiah, the Lord. Luke 2:10b-11 (NIV)



My daughter sent me a photo last week that had appeared on her "Your Memories on Facebook" from one year ago. In the photo I am sitting on our living room recliner with my left leg in an Aircast walking boot. Next to me, sitting in her little red chair and reading a book, is my granddaughter, Fiona.



I’m amazed at how Fiona is no longer a toddler. Also, almost like it was PTSD, I was reminded of why I was wearing that cast. In vivid detail I relived the spectacular fall on an icy sidewalk (right in front of a school bus no less) that laid me up during the craziest month of the year.



As I tried to walk home, and before I realized something was definitely wrong with my leg and I finally called my wife to come retrieve me, I was actually thinking, "I can’t hurt myself now, this is Christmas time!"



But I DID hurt myself. My leg was broken and my ankle badly sprained. And yes, it WAS right at the beginning of the Christmas season. It being Christmas, and me being a pastor, means a very full and frenetic schedule. And, me being a pastor, means I’m indispensable – especially at Christmas, right? WRONG! Christmas happened anyway even though my life significantly slowed down. And I LOVED it!



I loved it when I realized AGAIN what a wonderful partner and best friend my wife Kathy is as she, in particular, lived out her vow from over 38 years before to ". . . in sickness and health, to love and to cherish . . ." me. I loved how my daughters and their husbands stepped up to do many of the tasks I would normally do at my home and at church. I loved how my little granddaughter would carefully crawl on to my lap and tap my cast and with compassion in her eyes ask, "Ouchy?" I loved how my congregation flourished through the holidays as they ministered to me and with me. I loved how my pastoral colleagues from other church families in town stopped in to visit and to ask "What can we do for you, Keith?"



This season has always been a favorite for me, but now it is more so. Breaking my leg and having to slow down made me experience and savor this wonderful holiday in a way that I probably had not ever before, and certainly not in my almost 40 years of ministry. It was a wake-up call for me and God’s gift.



I am much more aware of the "good news that will cause great joy for all the people" the angels announced to the shepherds. The arrival of the King of kings and Lord of lords was and still is, very, very good news! Let’s not be so wrapped up in the trimmings of the holidays that we miss it.



— The Rev. Keith A. Tyson is the pastor at Ashland Brethren in Christ Church.