MILLERSBURG — For more than 10 years, the Amish Country Lodging Council and Holmes County Chamber of Commerce have served up a deliciously fun way to celebrate the seasonal sights and visit some of the many hotels that house the myriad visitors who trek to Holmes County.



On Saturday, Dec. 14, and Sunday, Dec. 15, the 12th annual Christmas Cookie Tour of Inns will take place, benefitting the Holmes County Education Foundation and Hospice LifeCare.



"We’re excited to celebrate the season during an afternoon of progressive cookie tasting and touring through a dozen festively decorated tour stops throughout Ohio’s Amish Country," said Chamber of Commerce Director Shasta Mast. "Explore the interiors of these delightful inns to experience the scents and sounds of Christmas. And best of all, help us raise money for two very deserving local charities."



At each stop along the tour, visitors will receive a specialty cookie made especially for this weekend. Treats such as citrus-glazed spice cookies, brown sugar hazelnut spirals, fudgy brownie cookies and cinnamon sugar butter cookies are among the many goodies served along the way.



Other snacks and beverages will be available, along with local vendors who will have their wares displayed for sale at some of the locations.



Participating hotels and inns this year include Berlin Encore Hotel & Suites, Berlin Grande, Carlisle Inn Sugarcreek, Carlisle Inn Walnut Creek, Comfort Inn, Millersburg, Comfort Suites Berlin, Guggisberg Swiss Inn, Hotel Millersburg, Inn at Amish Door, The Inn at Walnut Creek, Wallhouse Hotel and Zinck’s Inn.



Ken and Teresa Boggs, the new management team at Hotel Millersburg, are eager to show off their historic hotel, while visiting and meeting the many visitors who come to town over the weekend.



"We are looking forward to showcasing our hotel, and celebrating the season," Ken Boggs said.



Since 2008, the Cookie Tour has raised over $160,000 for local charities. In the spirit of Christmas giving, the mission of this annual event is to provide 100 percent of the proceeds for charities.



"We hope you’ll join us and enjoy the charm of the countryside, the warm hospitality and experience the fine lodging establishments," Mast added.



