Dec. 23: Teen Writers, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Rittman Branch Library, 49 W. Ohio Ave. Geared to teenage crowd, group is about fun projects, coaching, exploring writing goals, as well as helping each other improve as writers. Information: 330-925-2761, wcpl.info/events.



Dec 23: Click ’n Stitch, 6-8 p.m, Main Library, Adult Dept., 220 W. Liberty St., Wooster. Love to knit, crochet, cross stitch, etc.? Click 'n Stitch is the crafting group for you. Take your own materials (or borrow some of ours) and enjoy a time of fellowship and fun. An experienced crafter will be on hand if you need assistance. In Meeting Room Two. Information: wcpl.info/events



Dec. 31: Noon Year’s Eve!, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Main Library, Children’s Dept. 220 W. Liberty St., Wooster. Help bring in the New Year (just a little bit early). There will be crafts, games, activities, and finish with a balloon drop at noon. Celebration is for anyone too young or too old to stay up late. No registration required. Information: 330-262- 0916, wcpl.info/events