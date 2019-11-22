Food giveway available



The Ashland Church of Christ, located at 1185 County Road 1356, will have its annual food giveaway on Saturday, Nov. 23. Food will be distributed starting at 8 a.m. until the food is gone.



Holiday rummage sale underway



Trinity UMC at 301 state Route 89, Ashland, is having a holiday rummage sale that started Thursday and continues Friday and Saturday, Nov. 21-23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Items available will include Christmas items, including toys and decorations, kitchen-wares including plates, cups, and serving bowls, winter clothing, medical scrubs also available.



Free community meal offered



St. Michael Lutheran Church in Mifflin, 26 E. Maine St., Saturday, Nov. 23 at 6 p.m. come enjoy music from gospel great Wade Spencer. Before the music, the church will have a free community meal.



Special Thanksgiving service set



Trinity Lutheran Church, 508 Center St. in Ashland, invites the community to celebrate Thanksgiving with a special worship service on Wednesday evening, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. Those attending are invited to bring cans of food for the Ashland County Food Bank.



The worship will have a "harvest home" theme, thanking God for the many benefits received in the past year. The celebration of holy communion around the table of the Lord will mirror the gathering of families around many tables on Thanksgiving Day.



Pastor Kevin McClain will deliver the message. The service also includes congregational singing, lessons, prayers and a children’s sermon. Special music will be presented by the Choir and Trinity Brass.



The service will be recorded and broadcast over WNCO-AM 1340 at 10 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.



Child care for children age four and under will be available. The church is accessible to persons with handicapping conditions.